The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 23, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

2. The Last Anniversary by Liane Moriarty – 9780062008671 – (Harper Perennial)

3. The Terminal List by Jack Carr – 9781501180835 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

4. One Day in December by Josie Silver – 9780525574705 – (Crown Archetype)

5. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins – 9781544512266 – (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538761557 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Past Tense by Lee Child – 9780399593529 – (Random House Publishing Group) (copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

