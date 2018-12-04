Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

December 4, 2018 2:11 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 2, 2018:

1. Crazy Rich Asians

2. The House With a Clock In Its Walls

3. Searching

4. The Predator

5. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

6. Elf (2003)

7. The Meg

8. Mile 22

9. Incredibles 2

10. Home Alone

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hereditary

2. The Captain

3. The Clovehitch Killer

4. Somm 3

5. Juliet, Naked

6. Time Trap

7. The Lobster

8. The Dawn Wall

9. Three Identical Strangers

10. Eighth Grade

