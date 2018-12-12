Listen Live Sports

Timing is perfect for Florida Georgia Line’s 1st Grammy nom

December 12, 2018 11:50 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Florida Georgia Line has dominated the sound of country music for years. Now after a long road paved with a string of multiplatinum hits like “H.O.L.Y.” and “Cruise,” the powerhouse duo said the timing is just right for their first-ever Grammy nomination.

The two are nominated with pop singer Bebe Rexha for best country duo/group performance for their chart-busting hit of the year, “Meant to Be.”

Brian Kelley said they have so much respect for the Recording Academy and wouldn’t call the recognition overdue, but actually perfect timing. Tyler Hubbard said the nomination makes them feel like “the new kids on the block again.”

They will release their fourth album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country,” on Feb. 15, just days after the 2019 Grammy Awards.

