On Dec. 7, 1962, bassist Bill Wyman auditioned for the Rolling Stones. He played his first gig with the band the following week.

In 1964, singer Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys had a nervous breakdown on a flight between Houston and Los Angeles. It eventually led to his decision to drop from touring with the band.

In 1967, The Beatles opened their Apple Boutique in London to the public. John Lennon and George Harrison had held a private opening party two days before.

Also in 1967, Otis Redding recorded “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay.”

In 1968, singer Eric Burdon announced The Animals would break up later in the month.

In 1969, “Frosty the Snowman” first aired on CBS.

In 1990, singer Dee Clark was found dead in Smyrna, Georgia, of a heart attack. Clark was 52. He was known for the hit “Raindrops.”

Also in 1990, the movie “Edward Scissorhands” opened nationwide.

In 2002, singer Marc Anthony renewed his wedding vows with his wife, Dayanara Torres, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They had announced their break-up five months earlier but had never filed for legal separation. They divorced two years later.

Today’s birthdays: Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne of the Osborne Brothers is 87. Actress Ellen Burstyn is 86. Country singer Gary Morris is 70. Singer Tom Waits is 69. Actress Priscilla Barnes (“Three’s Company”) is 61. Announcer Edd Hall (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 60. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 60. Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) is 53. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 52. Actress Kimberly Hebert (eh-BAYR’) Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World”) is 46. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 44. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 43. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 42. Actress Shiri Appleby (“Roswell”) is 40. Singer Sara Bareilles (bah-REHL’-es) is 39. Singer Aaron Carter is 31.

