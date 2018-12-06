On Dec. 6, 1969, four people died at a Rolling Stones concert at the Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California. One of the victims was stabbed by a Hell’s Angel.

In 1970, on the first anniversary of the Altamont Speedway concert, the documentary “Gimme Shelter” premiered in New York. It was about the Rolling Stones’ 1969 tour.

In 1988, singer Roy Orbison died of a heart attack near Nashville, Tennessee. He was 52.

In 1995, Michael Jackson collapsed during a rehearsal for an HBO special.

In 2003, musician Elvis Costello married jazz singer Diana Krall.

In 2008, Hootie and the Blowfish drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld married Laura Bryan, the ex-wife of Hootie guitarist Mark Bryan.

In 2009, Weezer singer Rivers Cuomo sustained three cracked ribs and internal damage when the band’s bus slid on ice and fell eight feet into a ravine.

Today’s birthdays: Country singer Helen Cornelius is 77. Singer Frank Beverly of Maze is 72. Actress JoBeth Williams is 70. Actor Tom Hulce is 65. Actor Kin Shriner is 65. Talk show host Wil Shriner is 65. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 63. Singer Tish Hinojosa (hee-noh-HOH’-sah) is 63. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 63. Comedian Steven Wright is 63. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 62. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 57. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But The Girl is 56. Actress Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” ”Northern Exposure”) is 56. Director Judd Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” ”Knocked Up”) is 51. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 48. Actress Lindsay Price (“Splitting Up Together”) is 42. Bassist Jacob Chesnut of Rush of Fools is 29.

