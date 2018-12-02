On Dec. 2, 1933, “Dancing Lady,” Fred Astaire’s first film, was released. Joan Crawford was his dance partner.

In 1943, “Carmen Jones” opened on Broadway. It was Oscar Hammerstein the Second’s contemporary reworking of the Bizet (bee-ZAY’) opera “Carmen” with an all-black cast.

In 1949, Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the pop charts.

In 1973, mail-in ticket requests for a Bob Dylan U.S. tour went on sale. At one San Francisco post office, there was a five-block-long traffic jam.

Also in 1973, The Who spent the night in jail in Montreal after causing $6,000 worth of damage to a hotel room. The incident inspired John Entwistle to write “Cell Block Number Seven.”

In 1983, MTV first aired Michael Jackson’s 14-minute “Thriller” video.

In 1986, Jerry Lee Lewis checked into the Betty Ford Clinic to overcome an addition to painkillers.

In 1990, composer Aaron Copland (KOHP’-land) died at age 90.

Also in 1990, actress Katharine Hepburn made a rare appearance in Washington to accept the Kennedy Center Honor for Lifetime Achievement.

In 1996, actor Burt Reynolds filed for bankruptcy.

In 2000, Smashing Pumpkins played their last concert with the original lineup, at the Metro concert hall in Chicago. It was the same club where they had played their first show 13 years earlier.

In 2004, Brian Williams anchored his first “Nightly News” on NBC. He took over for Tom Brokaw.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Cathy Lee Crosby (“That’s Incredible”) is 74. Director Penelope Spheeris (“Wayne’s World,” ”The Decline of Western Civilization”) is 73. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 68. Actor Dan Butler (“Frasier”) is 64. News anchor Stone Phillips is 64. Actor Dennis Christopher (“Breaking Away,” ”Chariots of Fire”) is 63. Actor Steven Bauer is 62. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 58. Actor Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) is 55. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 50. Actress Lucy Liu (LOO) is 50. Actress Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”) is 50. Actress Rena Sofer (“24,” ”Just Shoot Me”) is 50. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 48. Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 48. Singer Nelly Furtado is 40. Singer Britney Spears is 37. Singer-actress Jana Kramer is 35. Actress Daniela Ruah (ROO’-ah) (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 35. Actor Alfred Enoch (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 30. Singer Charlie Puth is 27.

