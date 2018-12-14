On Dec. 14, 1947, actors Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman separated.

In 1961, Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” became the first country single to be certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 1963, singer Dinah (DY’-nah) Washington died of an overdose of sleeping pills in Detroit. She was 39.

In 1972, Alexander’s department store in New York stayed open late so singer Alice Cooper could do his Christmas shopping.

In 1977, the movie “Saturday Night Fever” opened in New York.

In 1978, the movie “Superman,” starring Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder, opened in Los Angeles.

In 1980, fans around the world paid tribute to John Lennon, six days after he was shot to death in New York City. Hundreds of silent vigils were held at 2 p.m. Eastern time for 10 minutes at the request of Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono.

In 1984, Madonna had her first number-one hit when “Like a Virgin” hit the top of the Billboard singles chart.

In 1998, actress Linda Hamilton filed for divorce from director James Cameron. They were married a year and a half.

In 2015, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered in Los Angeles.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Hal Williams (“227,” ”Sanford and Son”) is 84. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 72. Actress Dee Wallace is 70. Bassist Cliff Williams (AC/DC) is 69. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 60. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 60. Actress Cynthia Gibb (“Fame”) is 55. Actress Nancy Valen (“Baywatch”) is 53. Actor Archie Kao (“Chicago P.D.”) is 49. Actress Michaela Watkins (“Trophy Wife,” ”The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 47. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 43. Actor Jackson Rathbone (“Twilight” movies) is 34. Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 30. Singer Tori Kelly is 26.

