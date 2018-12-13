On Dec. 13, 1928, George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” premiered in New York.

In 1974, former Beatle George Harrison visited the White House at the invitation of Jack Ford, the president’s son. Harrison was the first rock musician to be invited to the White House.

In 1985, singer Phil Collins made his TV acting debut in the U.S. with an episode of “Miami Vice.”

In 1988, singer Bruce Springsteen and model-actress Julianne Phillips divorced.

In 1992, an estimated 150,000 people showed up for a free Scorpions concert in Frankfurt, Germany. The concert was aimed at protesting violence by radical rightists.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 93. Actor Christopher Plummer is 89. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 88. Actor-singer John Davidson is 77. Actress Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) is 73. Singer Ted Nugent is 70. Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 70. Guitarist Ron Getman of The Tractors is 70. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 69. Actress Wendie Malick (“Hot in Cleveland,” ”Just Shoot Me”) is 68. Country singer John Anderson is 64. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 62. Actor Steve Buscemi (boo-SEHM’-ee) is 61. Actor Johnny Whitaker (“Family Affair”) is 59. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 56. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes (“The New Normal,” ”The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 52. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 51. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 44. Singer-guitarist Tom Delonge (deh-LONG’) of Angels and Airwaves (and Blink-182) is 43. Actor James Kyson Lee (“Heroes”) is 43. Actress Kimee Balmilero (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 39. Actress Chelsea Hertford (“Major Dad”) is 37. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 37. Actor Michael Socha (“Once Upon A Time In Wonderland”) is 31. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 31. Actor Marcel Spears (“The Mayor”) is 30. Singer Taylor Swift is 29. Actress Maisy Stella (“Nashville”) is 15.

