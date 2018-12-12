On Dec. 12, 1967, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones successfully appealed his nine-month jail sentence for a drug conviction. He was placed on probation instead.

In 1968, “The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus” was filmed in London, featuring the Stones, Eric Clapton, John Lennon and The Who. It remained unreleased for 28 years.

In 1974, the Rolling Stones announced guitarist Mick Taylor had left the band. That same day, the band began work on the “Black and Blue” album.

In 1975, singer-guitarist Tommy Shaw joined Styx, replacing guitarist John Curulewski. Shaw’s first concert with the band was four days later in Zanesville, Ohio.

Advertisement

In 1990, comedian Robin Williams got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1991, actor Richard Gere and model Cindy Crawford eloped in Las Vegas. They have since divorced.

In 1997, Autumn Jackson, who tried to blackmail Bill Cosby by claiming he was her father, was sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2001, actress Winona Ryder was arrested for shoplifting more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from a department store in Beverly Hills, California.

Also in 2001, actress Ashley Judd married racing driver Dario Franchitti in Scotland.

In 2003, Mick Jagger was knighted by Prince Charles.

Today’s birthdays: Game show host Bob Barker is 95. Singer Connie Francis is 81. Singer Dionne Warwick is 78. Singer-guitarist Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) is 75. Actor Wings Hauser is 71. Actor Bill Nighy (NY) (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 69. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 68. Actress Cathy Rigby is 66. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 61. Actress Sheree J. Wilson (“Walker, Texas Ranger,” ”Dallas”) is 60. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 55. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 51. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 48. Actress Madchen Amick (“My Own Worst Enemy,” ”Twin Peaks”) is 48. Actress Regina Hall is 48. Actress Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory,” ”Blossom”) is 43. Actor Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased,” ”Manchester By The Sea”) is 22. Actress Sky Katz (“Raven’s Home”) is 14.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.