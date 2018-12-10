On Dec. 10, 1959, the four male members of The Platters were acquitted of charges of aiding and abetting prostitution. They had been arrested four months earlier.

In 1962, “Lawrence of Arabia” had its royal premiere in London. Peter O’Toole starred as English officer T.E. Lawrence.

In 1967, singer Otis Redding and four members of The Bar-Kays died in the crash of his private plane in Wisconsin. Redding was 26.

Also in 1967, singer Steve Miller signed a precedent-setting contract with Capitol Records. He received a large advance on his band’s first album and a sizeable royalty rate.

In 1971, Frank Zappa broke a leg and ankle and fractured his skull when he was pushed from a London stage by the jealous boyfriend of a Zappa fan. Zappa spent months in a wheelchair recovering.

In 1972, singer Roberta Flack and two members of her backup band were injured in a car accident while driving into New York.

In 1995, rapper Darren Robinson of the Fat Boys died while working on a comeback album. He was 28.

In 1996, country singer Faron Young died in a hospital in Nashville, a day after he shot himself in the head. He was 64.

In 1997, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue were arrested for allegedly knocking over a security guard at a concert in Phoenix.

Also in 1997, bass singer Jacob Carey of The Flamingos died of a heart attack in his home in Lanham, Maryland. He was 74. The Flamingos were best known for their hit “I Only Have Eyes For You.”

In 1999, bassist Rick Danko of The Band died in Woodstock, New York. He was 56.

In 2005, comedian Richard Pryor died of a heart attack at a hospital outside Los Angeles. He was 65.

Also in 2005, Garth Brooks married Trisha Yearwood in a private ceremony at their home in Oklahoma.

In 2007, Led Zeppelin reunited for the first time in 30 years, for a tribute concert in London for Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun (AH’-met ER’-teh-gun).

Today’s birthdays: Actress Fionnula Flanagan (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 77. Actor Tommy Kirk is 77. Singer Chad Stuart of Chad and Jeremy is 77. Singer Ralph Tavares of Tavares is 77. Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 72. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 72. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 67. Actress Susan Dey is 66. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 61. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 60. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh (BRAN’-nah) is 58. Actress Nia Peeples is 57. TV chef Bobby Flay is 54. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 53. Bassist Scot Alexander of Dishwalla is 47. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 44. Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui (SHREE’-kee) (“Entourage”) is 43. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 43. Actor Alano Miller (“Underground,” ”Jane the Virgin”) is 39. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 37. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 33. Actress Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” ”The Cosby Show”) is 33.

