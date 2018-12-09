On Dec. 9, 1967, police in New Haven, Connecticut, arrested Doors singer Jim Morrison for breach of peace and resisting arrest. Morrison had been sprayed with mace at a concert, and police hauled him off stage.

In 1972, an all-star orchestral stage version of The Who’s “Tommy” was performed in London. Members of the cast included Richie Havens, Peter Sellers and Steve Winwood.

In 1978, actors John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd recorded a version of “Soul Man” and released it under the name The Blues Brothers.

In 1981, singer Sonny Til of The Orioles died of a heart attack in Washington. He was 56.

Advertisement

In 1984, The Jacksons’ “Victory Tour” ended in Los Angeles. It was the last time Michael Jackson toured with his brothers.

In 1995, The Beatles “Anthology One,” with their first new song in 25 years, hit the top of the Billboard album chart.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Kirk Douglas is 102. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 88. Actress Judi Dench is 84. Actor Beau Bridges is 77. Football player-turned-actor Dick Butkus is 76. Actor Michael Nouri is 73. Singer Joan Armatrading is 68. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 66. Actor John Malkovich is 65. Country singer Sylvia is 62. Singer Donny Osmond is 61. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 60. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 59. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 57. Actress Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” ”Sports Night”) is 56. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 53. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 51. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 50. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 49. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 49. Actress Allison Smith (“The West Wing,” ”Kate and Allie”) is 49. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi (dee-oh-GWAHR’-dee) is 48. Country singer David Kersh is 48. Actress Reiko (RAY’-koh) Aylesworth (“24”) is 46. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 46. Rapper Canibus is 44. Singer Imogen Heap is 41. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 40. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 38. Actress Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” ”Donnie Darko”) is 35. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 31. Actress Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 28.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.