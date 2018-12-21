On Dec. 21, 1933, five-year-old Shirley Temple signed a movie contract with Fox. Her age was later changed to make her appear a year younger.

In 1937, Disney released the movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” its first full-length animated film in color.

In 1964, the book “Ode to a High-Flying Bird” by Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was published. It was a tribute to jazz great Charlie (Bird) Parker.

In 1968, Janis Joplin made her first appearance after leaving Big Brother and the Holding Company. She performed in Memphis at the second annual “Yuletide Thing” event sponsored by Stax-Volt Records.

Also in 1968, Crosby, Stills and Nash performed together for the first time.

In 1970, Elvis Presley paid a visit to President Nixon at the White House.

In 1979, Chicago, The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt played the first of two concerts to raise campaign money for California governor Jerry Brown, Ronstadt’s then-boyfriend.

In 1991, actress Jane Fonda married broadcasting executive Ted Turner on his ranch in Florida. It was her 54th birthday. They’ve since split up.

In 1996, singer Tony Bennett was rushed to a hospital in Washington after his hernia erupted while visiting the White House for a holiday dinner. He had emergency surgery but recovered without problems.

Also in 1996, singer Lionel Richie married former dancer and fashion designer Diane Alexander in New York.

In 2005, Elton John and his longtime partner, David Furnish, held a civil union ceremony in Windsor, England, the first day that same-sex partnerships became legal in Britain.

Also in 2005, singer Howie Day was arrested for rowdy behavior on a flight from Dallas to Boston. He was sentenced to probation and rehab and was ordered to write letters of apology to the crew and passengers.

Today’s birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 83. Actress Jane Fonda is 81. Singer Carla Thomas is 76. Guitarist Albert Lee is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 70. Singer Nick Gilder is 68. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”) is 66. Singer Betty Wright is 65. Actress Jane Kaczmarek (kaz-MAYR’-ihk) (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 63. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 62. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 62. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen (“Phyllis,” ”The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 61. Actor-comedian Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 61. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 56. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 54. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 53. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 53. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 52. Actress Karri Turner (“JAG”) is 52. Actress Khrystyne Haje (“Head of the Class”) is 50. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 50. Actress Julie Delpy is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 47. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 47. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: “Rock Star: Supernova”) is 42. Actress Rutina Wesley (“True Blood”) is 40. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 36. Actor Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is 35.

