On Dec. 26, 1944, Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” was first performed publicly, in Chicago.

In 1955, Decca Records released “See You Later, Alligator” by Bill Haley and the Comets.

In 1957, Elvis Presley got a temporary draft deferment so he could finish the movie “King Creole.”

In 1963, Capitol Records released the single “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles, which became the band’s first number one hit in the U.S.

In 1967, The Beatles film “Magical Mystery Tour” premiered on BBC television.

In 1968, Led Zeppelin played its first U.S. show, opening for Vanilla Fudge.

In 1973, “The Exorcist” made its premiere nationwide.

In 1974, comedian Jack Benny died. He was 80.

In 1999, musician Curtis Mayfield died outside Atlanta at the age of 57.

In 2010, singer Teena Marie died at her home in Pasadena, California. She was 54. Her death was attributed to natural causes.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Donald Moffat (“Clear and Present Danger”) is 88. Actor Caroll Spinney (Big Bird on “Sesame Street”) is 85. Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (fah-KEER’) of The Four Tops is 83. Record producer Phil Spector is 79. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 73. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 72. Bassist George Porter Junior of The Meters is 71. Humorist David Sedaris is 62. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 56. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 56. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 55. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 51. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 51. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 49. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 48. Actor-singer Jared Leto (LEE’-toh) of 30 Seconds To Mars is 47. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 39. Actress Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) is 33. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 32. Actress Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 27. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 26.

