On Dec. 31, 1947, singing cowboy Roy Rogers married Dale Evans.

In 1961, the Beach Boys played their first gig, in Long Beach, California. They earned $300.

In 1969, Jimi Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys made its debut in New York.

In 1972, the MC5 played their last gig, in Detroit. They were paid $200.

In 1973, AC/DC made their concert debut in Sydney, Australia.

In 1982, Little Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band married Maureen Santoro in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Springsteen was the best man. Percy Sledge and Little Richard performed “When A Man Loves A Woman” at the reception.

In 1984, drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard lost his left arm in a car crash near his home in England.

In 1985, singer Rick Nelson was killed when fire broke out aboard a private plane that was taking him to a New Year’s Eve performance in Dallas. His fiancee and five other people were also killed.

In 1989, game show host Pat Sajak married former Playboy model Lesly Brown in Annapolis, Maryland.

In 1991, Gilbert O’Sullivan won his lawsuit against rapper Biz Markie for using a sample of his song “Alone Again (Naturally)” for Markie’s song “Alone Again.” The case changed the rules of sampling by requiring that all samples be cleared before releasing them on another record.

In 2000, Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson married actress Kate Hudson in Aspen, Colorado. They have since divorced.

In 2004, singer Natalie Imbruglia (im-BROO’-lee-uh) married Silverchair singer Daniel Johns in an exclusive resort in Australia. They have since divorced.

Also in 2004, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson was arrested after he and his son got into a fight with police during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Naples, Florida.

In 2005, Dick Clark returned to his “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” telecast after missing the previous year because he had had a stroke. He was hoarse and sometimes hard to understand, but he said he “wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”

In 2015, singer Natalie Cole died of heart failure in Los Angeles at the age of 65.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 81. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 78. Actress Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 77. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 76. Actor Ben Kingsley is 75. Actor Tim Matheson is 71. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 71. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 67. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 65. Actress Bebe Neuwirth (“Cheers”) is 60. Singer Paul Westerberg is 59. Actor Val Kilmer is 59. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich (ee-van-EE’-sah-vich) of Oleander is 56. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 55. Actor Lance Reddick (“Fringe,” ”The Wire”) is 49. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 46. Cellist Mikko Siren (MEE’-koh SEER’-ehn) of Apocalyptica is 43. Singer Psy is 41. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 39. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” ”Jersey Boys”) is 33. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 29.

