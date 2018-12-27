On Dec. 27, 1927, the musical “Show Boat” opened in New York.

In 1947, the children’s TV program “Howdy Doody” made its debut on NBC.

In 1970, “Hello, Dolly!” closed on Broadway after a run of 2,844 performances. It had opened in 1964.

In 1985, singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran and model Yasmin Parvanah were married in Oxford, England.

In 1992, singer Harry Connick Junior was arrested in New York’s Kennedy Airport because an unloaded gun was found in his carry-on bag. He spent a night in jail.

In 1999, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez were arrested following a shooting at a New York dance club during which three people were shot and wounded. Charges against Lopez were dropped. Combs was acquitted of gun and bribery charges.

In 2016, actress Carrie Fisher died, four days after she suffered a medical emergency while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60. A day later, Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and died.

Today’s birthdays: Actor John Amos (“Men In Trees,” ”The West Wing”) is 79. News correspondent Cokie Roberts is 75. Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 74. Singer Tracy Nelson is 74. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 70. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 69. Singer Karla Bonoff is 67. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 66. Actress Tovah Feldshuh (“Law and Order”) is 65. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 56. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity,” ”The Drew Carey Show”) is 54. Actress Theresa Randle (“Bad Boys”) is 54. Actress Eva LaRue (“CSI: Miami”) is 52. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 49. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None The Richer is 46. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five,” ”My So-Called Life”) is 45. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” ”Heroes”) is 44. Actress Emilie de Ravin (RAH’-vihn) (“Once Upon A Time,” ”Lost”) is 37. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 37. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 36. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 30. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 27. Actor Timothee Chalamet (SHAL’-eh-may) (“Call Me By Your Name,” ”Lady Bird”) is 23.

