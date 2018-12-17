Listen Live Sports

‘Tonight Show’ to air episode in Puerto Rico with ‘Hamilton’

December 17, 2018 9:31 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” will air an episode next year from Puerto Rico including an exclusive performance with Lin-Manuel Miranda reprising his role in “Hamilton.”

NBC announced Monday evening that Miranda and the new touring cast will appear in the episode Jan. 15. The telecast will focus on Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts to rebuild and raise awareness after Hurricane Maria massively struck the island in 2017.

The episode will delve into how the deadly hurricane devastated Puerto Rico through widespread damage, but also celebrate the “great spirit and culture” of the people.

Miranda will reprise his lead role in “Hamilton” at the University of Puerto Rico from Jan. 8 to 27. The performances look to raise money for the Flamboyan Arts Fund to benefit the art, artists and arts institutions.

