Turkey seeks actor’s arrest for links to Gezi Park protests

December 5, 2018 5:57 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court is seeking the arrest of an actor for his involvement in mass anti-government protests in 2013.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office wants to arrest actor Memet Ali Alabora for “provocative” social media posts and his “active role” during the Gezi Park demonstrations.

The prosecutor described the protests as an attempt to “overthrow the government by creating chaos and disorder,” according to Anadolu. It said Alabora collaborated with prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The protests began to protect a park in central Istanbul but quickly transformed to wider demonstrations to oppose the government.

Kavala has been in pre-trial detention for more than a year. No indictment has been issued against him but he’s accused of financing and organizing the protests.

