Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

UK: Royal protection officer accused of messaging teenager

December 4, 2018 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A police officer assigned to protect Britain’s royal family is not contesting allegations that he acted improperly by sending suggestive text messages to a teenage girl visiting a Buckingham Palace event.

Royal protection officer Andrew Daly is accused of asking a 16-year-old girl outside a garden party hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2016 for her phone number and then sending her inappropriate texts.

Daly did not attend a police misconduct hearing Tuesday.

The girl has not been identified. She told the police hearing that she was visiting the palace neighborhood with her mother and sister when an armed officer asked for her number.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

She says she was “disgusted” when he later sent her texts including one asking if she was a virgin.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 The Human Machine Team
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore