Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Van Morrison’s latest finds him in relaxed, swinging groove

December 5, 2018 12:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Van Morrison, “The Prophet Speaks” (Caroline International)

The first thing longtime listeners to Van Morrison will notice is the lack of angst — his 40th studio album is missing the usual complaints about the greed and cynicism of the music business. The next and most remarkable aspect is the relaxed, easy groove that permeates through “The Prophet Speaks,” which finds Morrison relishing his relatively recent incarnation as a jazz singer backed by an expressive, moody band.

It’s rather remarkable that Morrison has been singing for well over half a century and he’s rarely sounded so comfortable and unforced.

He’s once again using the considerable talents of Joey DeFrancesco and his band. The results are impressive, with 73-year-old Morrison focusing on the feel and texture of each song rather than seeking the revelatory, soul-stretching crescendos of some of his earlier works. He seems to have found a style that fits him as he ages, a blend of instruments, including Hammond organ and horns, that could have been heard in the late 1950s but sounds perfectly fresh today.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

There are a few straightforward covers of old favorites, including John Lee Hooker’s “Dimples” and Solomon Burke’s “Gotta Get You Off My Mind,” that let Morrison pay tribute to departed performers he used to share bills with. A half-dozen new songs — including “Spirit Will Provide” and the title track — conjure up Morrison’s more mystical approach to lyrics and arrangement.

Even more compelling is “Ain’t Gonna Moan No More,” a Morrison original that both swears off his often complaining, self-pitying ways and pays homage to the greats who preceded him, including Muddy Waters, Hooker, and, in some depth, Louis Armstrong.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon