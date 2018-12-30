Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Verizon reaches deal to continue carrying Disney channels

December 30, 2018
 
Verizon customers can continue to watch ESPN, ABC and other channels owned by Disney after the two companies announced a deal over programming fees.

The telecommunications giant and the entertainment company said in a joint statement Sunday: “Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement.”

The statement said details would be released in the coming days.

The companies faced a Dec. 31 deadline. Without an agreement, Verizon’s Fios network would have stopped carrying Disney channels.

