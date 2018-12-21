Listen Live Sports

‘Watch What Happens Live’ host Andy Cohen to become dad

December 21, 2018 8:56 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — It was “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen instead of one of his reality show guests who dished up a surprise for his audience.

The 50-year-old announced on his last show of the year on Thursday that he’s going to be a father.

Cohen said it happened “after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science.” He said a “wonderful surrogate” is carrying his future and the baby is due in about six weeks.

Cohen is the executive producer of reality series such as “Real Housewives” and will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper.

