The Associated Press
 
Academy of American Poets makes Trethewey, Harjo chancellors

January 7, 2019 7:00 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of American Poets has named two new chancellors: former U.S. poet laureate Natasha Trethewey and Joy Harjo, the first Native American to join the academy’s board.

The academy announced the selections Monday. The chancellors serve as consultants, prize judges and “ambassadors of poetry.”

The academy also counts such prize winners as Terrance Hayes and Elizabeth Alexander on its board. Board members are appointed to six-year terms. Past members have included W.H. Auden, Adrienne Rich and Lucille Clinton.

The nonprofit academy was founded in 1934 and sponsors a wide range of projects, from National Poetry Month to readings and educational programs.

