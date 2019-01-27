Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Actor in Fox’s ‘Rent’ is injured and the show wasn’t live

January 27, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the stars of the live broadcast of the musical “Rent” on Fox was injured during a rehearsal Saturday, forcing the producers to use pre-recorded material Sunday night.

Brennin Hunt, who plays the role of rocker Roger Davis, broke his right foot. The show used Saturday night’s pre-taped show, only switching to live for the finale.

Hunt competed in “The X-Factor” and appeared in “Nashville.” He is playing the part in “Rent” originated by Adam Pascal.

The high-energy rock musical by Jonathan Larson celebrates survival among the artists and homeless of New York’s East Village. It contains the memorable songs “Seasons of Love” and “Another Day.”

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Broadway veteran Brandon Victor Dixon, recording artists Tinashe and Mario, and Vanessa Hudgens of “High School Musical.”

In a statement, the playwright’s sister, Julie Larson, said the “new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.