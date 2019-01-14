Listen Live Sports

Actress McGowan pleads no contest to misdemeanor drug charge

January 14, 2019 12:24 pm
 
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Actress Rose McGowan has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor drug charge in Virginia after cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind at Dulles International Airport two years ago.

Loudoun County court records show she received a $2,500 fine and a suspended jail sentence Monday. The sentence was first reported by WTOP-FM. She told the station she entered the plea because she “just wanted it to be over.”

Last year, McGowan’s lawyers suggested the drugs were planted in retaliation for accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

McGowan was initially charged with a felony, but the plea deal reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

Her lawyers had argued that several hours passed between the time she deplaned and when her wallet was found by a cleaning crew.

