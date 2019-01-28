Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Amazon picks up CIA torture investigation film ‘The Report’

January 28, 2019 11:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Vice Studios has announced that Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the CIA torture investigation film “The Report.”

Vice produced the film and made the announcement Monday following an all-night bidding war for the buzzy political film.

“The Report” stars Adam Driver as senate staffer Daniel Jones, who investigates the CIA’s detention and interrogation program.

Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein in the long gestating film from writer-director Scott Z. Burns that received rave reviews at the festival. It was purchased for around $14 million.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Amazon plans to release “The Report” in theaters in the fall for an awards push.

It’s the second major acquisition for the studio, which also picked up Mindy Kaling’s talk show host comedy “Late Night” for $13 million.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.