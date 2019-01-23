Listen Live Sports

Audra McDonald heading back to Broadway to star in romance

January 23, 2019 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald is heading back to Broadway to be a waitress — but not in “Waitress.”

McDonald, along with Michael Shannon, will star in a revival of the Terrence McNally romance “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” starting in May.

The play is about the love affair between a cook and a waitress who meet in a New York restaurant. Al Pacino and Michele Pfeiffer starred in a movie version.

McDonald won a Tony in 2014 playing Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.” She also won Tonys for “Carousel,” “‘Master Class,” “‘Ragtime,” “‘A Raisin in the Sun,” and “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess.” She was last on Broadway in “Shuffle Along” in 2016.

