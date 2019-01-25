Listen Live Sports

Berlin police seize 3 Hitler paintings as possible fakes

January 25, 2019 9:29 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say experts are examining three watercolor landscapes allegedly painted by a young Adolf Hitler to determine if they are fakes.

Spokesman Martin Halweg said Friday the paintings were seized from an auction house in the German capital after the Berlin police department received a complaint questioning their authenticity.

The paintings, dated 1910 and 1911 and signed “A. Hitler,” were due to be auctioned off on Thursday. Halweg says they’re now being examined by forensic specialists and art historians.

As a young man, Germany’s future Nazi dictator is thought to have painted some 2,000 pictures as he struggled to succeed as an artist in Vienna before World War I.

A Hitler watercolor of Munich’s old city hall sold in 2014 for 130,000 euros ($147,400).

