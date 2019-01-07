Listen Live Sports

‘Black Panther,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ get Writers Guild noms

January 7, 2019 1:34 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The scripts for “Black Panther” and “A Star Is Born” are among the five films that have been selected to compete for best adapted screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards. The two blockbusters will compete against “BlacKkKlansman,” ”Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The writers guild also on Monday announced its nominees for best original screenplay, including Bo Burnham for “Eighth Grade,” Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma,” Adam McKay for “Vice,” as well as the scripts for “A Quiet Place,” co-written by John Krasinski, and “Green Book.”

Documentary scripts nominated include Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” and Lauren Greenfield’s “Generation Wealth.”

Winners will be announced at concurrent ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles on February 17.

