The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Box office totals for best picture Academy Awards nominees

January 22, 2019 9:09 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of the box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards that were announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

— “Black Panther,” $700 million

— “A Star Is Born,” $204.8 million

— “Bohemian Rhapsody,” $202.4 million

— “BlacKkKlansman,” $48.6 million

— “Green Book,” $42.3 million

— “Vice,” $39.5 million

— “The Favourite, ” $23 million

— “Roma,” no figures available.

Source: Comscore

