Brad Meltzer returns to first publisher, has 3-book deal

January 31, 2019 8:44 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling thriller writer Brad Meltzer is returning to his publishing roots.

Meltzer has a 3-book deal with the HarperCollins imprint Morrow, which released his debut novel “The Tenth Justice” in 1997. Morrow announced Thursday that his next book will come out in 2021 and will feature the protagonists Nola Brown and Zig Zigarowski from last year’s “The Escape Artist.”

Financial terms for his new contract were not disclosed. Meltzer has published many of his novels through Hachette’s Grand Central Publishing, but also has released children’s stories through Penguin Random House and a nonfiction book on George Washington through Macmillan.

