The Associated Press
 
Brother of JonBenet Ramsey reaches settlement with CBS

January 5, 2019 1:35 pm
 
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by the brother of JonBenet Ramsey has been settled.

The Daily Camera reports court records show that a Michigan Circuit Court judge on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by Burke Ramsey in December 2016.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

The lawsuit said that Burke Ramsey’s reputation was ruined after a television series suggested he killed his 6-year-old sister more than two decades ago.

A spokesperson for producers of the TV program said in a statement that “an amicable resolution of their differences” has been reached.

An attorney for CBS declined to comment.

The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado, in December 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

The Associated Press

