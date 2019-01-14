Listen Live Sports

Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at screening

January 14, 2019 9:39 am
 
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A recent screening of the film version of Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show drew a celebrity to the audience — The Boss himself.

Springsteen attended the free screening Sunday at Monmouth University’s Pollak Theatre.

The Asbury Park Press reports Springsteen entered the 700-seat theater about 10 minutes after the show started and sat near the back with the film’s director, Thom Zimny.

Most people didn’t notice Springsteen, who wore a baseball cap and left through a back door after the film ended.

Springsteen used the theater for two rehearsal shows before he began his Broadway run in the fall of 2017. The show ran until this past December.

Monmouth University hosts the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music.

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

