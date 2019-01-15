Listen Live Sports

...

Bruce Springsteen surprises Irish pub patrons in Boston

January 15, 2019 3:53 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Bruce Springsteen made an unexpected visit to a Boston pub last week.

Tommy McCarthy, owner of The Bebop, says Springsteen walked into the bar with his wife and another woman to spend some time listening to a local performer playing Friday evening. McCarthy tells The Boston Globe that Springsteen enjoyed the music and had a few drinks before he went on his way.

McCarthy says the Boss told him he’d like to stop by again sometime.

It was unclear why Springsteen was in Boston, although his son once attended Boston College.

The Bebop is close to Berklee College of Music and McCarthy says Springsteen’s visit was “pretty amazing.”

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

