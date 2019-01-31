Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Bryan Cranston to star in New Orleans-set TV legal thriller

January 31, 2019 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Bryan Cranston will star in a new TV legal thriller set in New Orleans.

Showtime said Thursday that Cranston will play the lead role in “Your Honor,” a limited series from executive producers Robert and Michelle King of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” and Peter Moffat.

Cranston, who’s also producing, plays a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. It becomes the catalyst for what Showtime called “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.”

Production on the 10-episode series will begin later this year in New Orleans, the cable channel said. A debut date for “Your Honor” was not announced.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cranston, who starred in “Breaking Bad,” is appearing on Broadway in “Network,” an adaptation of the 1976 film.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.