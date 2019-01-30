Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cardi B, Nicki Minaj to headline BET Experience concerts

January 30, 2019 1:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will headline concerts at the 7th annual BET Experience at L.A. LIVE, held days before the 2019 BET Awards.

BET announced Wednesday that concerts will be held June 20 through June 22 at the Staples Center. The 2019 BET Awards will take place June 23 in Los Angeles.

Minaj, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd and Bri Steves will perform on June 21. Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls will perform on June 22.

V.I.P. tickets for the BET Experience go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m. Eastern. General tickets go on sale Friday. More performers will be announced later.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

BET Experience will also include the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center, featuring a celebrity basketball game, celebrity meet and greets, and seminars.

____

Online:

https://www.bet.com/bet-experience.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.