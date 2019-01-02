Listen Live Sports

Carrie Ann Inaba gets host gig on ‘The Talk’

January 2, 2019 6:21 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Ann Inaba is no longer a temp on “The Talk.”

The CBS daytime show announced Wednesday that Inaba has joined the panel of hosts, moving up from recurring guest host.

“The Dancing With the Stars” judge replaces Julie Chen, who left the talk show in September.

Chen’s departure came a week after her husband, CBS Corp. boss Leslie Moonves, was ousted from the company due to sexual misconduct allegations.

In announcing her exit on-air, Chen appeared to endorse Inaba as her successor.

Inaba, who has served as guest host on “The Talk” for two seasons, joins hosts Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne and Eve.

Inaba’s career in dance includes performing on Madonna’s “The Girlie Show World Tour.” She’s also an actress and singer.

