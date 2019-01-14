Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 20-26

Jan. 20: Comedian Arte Johnson is 90. Singer Eric Stewart (10cc, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders) is 74. Director David Lynch is 73. Drummer George Grantham of Poco is 72. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 67. Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest is 67. TV host Bill Maher is 63. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 61. Actor James Denton (“Desperate Housewives”) is 56. Bassist Greg K. of The Offspring is 54. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 54. Actor Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) is 53. Actress Stacey Dash (“Clueless”) is 52. Actor Reno Wilson (“Mike and Molly”) is 50. Singer Edwin McCain is 49. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 49. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 48. Drummer Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park is 40. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 35. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 34. Singer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is 33. Actor Evan Peters (“American Horror Story”) is 32.

Jan. 21: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 78. Singer Mac Davis is 77. Actress Jill Eikenberry is 72. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 72. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 69. Actor Robby Benson is 63. Actress Geena Davis is 63. Actress Charlotte Ross (“NYPD Blue”) is 51. Actress Karina Lombard (“The L Word”) is 50. Actor Ken Leung (“Marvel’s Inhumans,” ”Lost”) is 49. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 49. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 49. Singer Cat Power is 47. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 46. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 43. Actor Jerry Trainor (“Wendell & Vinnie,” ”iCarly”) is 42. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 40. Actor Luke Grimes (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “Fifty Shades”) is 35. Actress Feliz Ramirez (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 27.

Jan. 22: Actress Piper Laurie is 87. Actor Seymour Cassel is 84. Singer Steve Perry (Journey) is 70. Bassist Teddy Gentry of Alabama is 67. Actor John Wesley Shipp (“The Flash,” ”Dawson’s Creek”) is 64. Actress Linda Blair is 60. Actress Diane Lane is 54. Country singer Regina Nicks of Regina Regina is 54. Rapper-actor DJ Jazzy Jeff is 54. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 51. Actress Olivia D’Abo (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ”The Wonder Years”) is 50. Singer Marc Gay of Shai is 50. Actress Katie Finneran (“The Michael J. Fox Show”) is 48. Actor Balthazar Getty is 44. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 39. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 39. Singer Willa Ford is 38. Actress Beverley Mitchell (“Seventh Heaven”) is 38. Guitarist Ben Moody of The Fallen (and formerly of Evanescence) is 38. Actress-singer Phoebe Strole (“Glee”) is 36. Rapper Logic is 29. Actress Sami Gayle (“Blue Bloods”) is 23.

Jan. 23: Actress Chita Rivera is 86. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 76. Actor Gil Gerard is 76. Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 71. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 69. Actor Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 66. Singer Anita Baker is 61. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 60. Actor Boris McGiver (“House of Cards,” ”Boardwalk Empire”) is 57. Actress Gail O’Grady (“American Dreams,” ”NYPD Blue”) is 56. Actress Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 55. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 48. “CBS This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell is 45. Actress Tiffani Thiessen (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 45. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab For Cutie is 44. Actress Lindsey Kraft (“Living Biblically”) is 39.

Jan. 24: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 83. Singer Ray Stevens is 80. Singer Aaron Neville is 78. Singer Neil Diamond is 78. Actor Michael Ontkean (“Twin Peaks”) is 73. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 69. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 68. Actor William Allen Young (“Code Black”) is 65. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 61. Actress Nastassja Kinski is 58. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 56. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 49. Actress Matthew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo,” ”She’s All That”) is 49. Actress Merrilee McCommas (“Friday Night Lights,” ”Family Law”) is 48. Singer Beth Hart is 47. Actor Ed Helms (“The Office”) is 45. Actress Christina Moses (“A Million Little Things”) is 41. Actress Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 40. Actor Daveed Diggs (“black-ish”) is 37. Actor Justin Baldoni (“Jane The Virgin”) is 35. Actress Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”) is 33.

Jan. 25: Country singer Claude Gray is 87. Actress Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ”Soylent Green”) is 74. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 53. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 50. Actress Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ”Ugly Betty”) is 48. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 47. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 45. Singer Alicia Keys is 39. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 23.

Jan. 26: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker is 84. Actor Scott Glenn is 80. Singer Jean Knight is 76. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” ”The Sopranos”) is 72. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 71. Actor David Strathairn is 70. Musician Lucinda Williams is 66. Guitarist Eddie Van Halen is 64. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 61. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 61. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 59. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 56. Singer Jazzie B. of Soul II Soul is 56. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 55. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 52. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 49. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” ”It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) is 47. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 45. Actor Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”) is 43. Actress Sara Rue (“Mom,” ”Less Than Perfect”) is 41. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 38. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 36.

