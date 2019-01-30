Listen Live Sports

Christina Aguilera to launch Las Vegas residency in May

January 30, 2019 1:40 am
 
1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Christina Aguilera is joining the growing number of musicians launching residencies in Las Vegas.

The singer announced Tuesday that “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” will open at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 31.

Aguilera announced 16 performances. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

“I really want to make this as interactive as possible and also explore some new territory, maybe some original material,” Aguilera told The Associated Press.

The Grammy winner released her debut album in 1999 and is known for hits such as “Genie in a Bottle,” ”Beautiful” and “Ain’t No Other Man.”

Aguilera released the album “Liberation,” last year. Two of its songs — “Fall in Line” with Demi Lovato and “Like I Do” with GoldLink — earned nominations at the 2019 Grammys, airing Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

The singer’s 4-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son will join her in Vegas. The children are familiar with Aguilera’s lifestyle already, occasionally joining her on stage during her recent tour.

“As long as we’re all together and making the best of the moment, that’s all I can ask for and truly, it is what our lifestyle is all about,” she said.

Others who have made Vegas a temporary home include Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey.

