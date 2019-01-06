Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Co-anchors in life: 2 broadcasters announce engagement

January 6, 2019 3:00 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Two journalists who co-anchor news broadcasts at a television station in Ohio now plan to also co-anchor a life together as husband and wife.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Sheree Paolello (pah-LEL’-loh) and Mike Dardis of WLWT-TV in Cincinnati announced their Dec. 28 engagement on Friday.

Paolello said Friday on Twitter that “the man I was looking for has been sitting next to me the whole time.”

Dardis told The Enquirer that Cincinnati is a city where people “love the local news team to be a part of your family,” and he thinks their engagement fits right in with that.

They say they had immediate chemistry when Dardis joined the broadcast team in 2012 and started dating in 2017.

Paolello and Dardis plan to marry in late spring or early summer.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

