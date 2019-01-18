Listen Live Sports

Correction: Cruise Ship Jump story

January 18, 2019 10:39 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — In a story Jan. 17 about a man who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas, The Associated Press erroneously reported the man’s hometown. He is from Vancouver, Washington.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Royal Caribbean International says it’s issued a lifetime ban for man who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean International says it’s issued a lifetime ban for a man who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Nick Naydev of Vancouver, Washington, posted the video on Instagram last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas and jumping off. In the comments section, the man estimated that he jumped from the 11th-story deck, more than 100 feet (30 meters) above the water’s surface.

Naydev says he and his friends were kicked off the ship and had to fly back to Miami. He says he was sore for several days after the jump but didn’t report any serious injuries.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman called the incident extremely dangerous and confirmed the lifetime ban. The company says it’s also exploring legal action.

