The Associated Press
 
Exhibition celebrates legacy of patron of Detroit art museum

January 19, 2019 9:57 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — An upcoming exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts celebrates the legacy of late museum patron, benefactor and volunteer Margaret Herz Demant.

The exhibition titled “Extraordinary Eye, Extraordinary Gift: The Legacy of Margaret Herz Demant ” opens Jan. 27 and runs through May 26 in the museum’s new acquisitions gallery. It celebrates her gift of artworks to the museum as well as her passion for African and modern Western art.

This exhibition will include 35 works. The museum says Demant collected to help enhance the museum’s collection, purposefully purchasing art to fill in gaps. She joined the DIA in the early 1960s, becoming a member of its board, and displayed artworks at her home in the Detroit suburb of Huntington Woods.

Demant died last year at the age of 92.

