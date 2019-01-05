Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Exhibition to celebrate role of Fred Meijer as arts patron

January 5, 2019 9:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An upcoming exhibition in western Michigan will celebrate the role of Fred Meijer as a patron of the arts.

“A National Treasure: Fred Meijer, His Collection and Legacy ” opens Feb. 1 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. It’s timed to commemorate the centenary of Fred Meijer’s birth and runs through Aug. 25.

Fred Meijer, who built the Midwest retail powerhouse Meijer Inc., died in 2011 at age 91. His vision for Meijer Gardens helped shape the Grand Rapids attraction, which opened in 1995.

Organizers say the exhibition will display 11 “chapters,” each based around original works of art from Meijer Gardens’ permanent collection as well as loans from sculptors and galleries that Meijer knew and admired. The exhibition also will mark the debut of a series of recent acquisitions.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument