FBI: Texas bomber had no known links to terror, hate groups

January 15, 2019 1:03 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The FBI has determined that the man suspected in a series of bombings in Austin last year had no known links to international terror groups or domestic hate groups.

Court documents filed by the U.S. attorney’s office say an FBI investigation found that 23-year-old Mark Conditt had no accomplices or any “recognized ideology” when he launched the deadly attacks on March 2.

The explosions killed two people and seriously injured four others after bombs were left outside homes and along a public trail. Another exploded at a FedEx distribution center in San Antonio.

Police say Conditt blew himself up on March 21, as officers closed in to make an arrest. Investigators later discovered a roughly 25-minute recording that Conditt made on a cellphone allegedly confessing to the crimes and calling himself a psychopath .

A motive for the bombings remains unclear.

