Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Fearless Girl’ creator sued, accused of not making a statue

January 29, 2019 2:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEWES, Del. (AP) — The Delaware artist who created the “Fearless Girl” statue is being sued by a group that says she failed to make a 9-foot (2.7-meter) bronze replica of Alexander Hamilton.

The News Journal reports the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association’s lawsuit says Kristen Visbal breached a $28,000 contract to create the statue.

The lawsuit says Visbal agreed in February 2017 to create a preliminary model of the Hamilton statue. That was around one month before “Fearless Girl” appeared a few blocks from the New York Stock Exchange, commissioned by an asset management firm to support greater female representation on corporate boards.

The lawsuit says Visbal never delivered. The association terminated its agreement last June, demanding a refund.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The suit seeks that refund and other fees.

Visbal didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

___

This story has been corrected to show location of “Fearless Girl” statue is a few blocks from the New York Stock Exchange.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.