Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Filmmaker Jo Andres, wife of actor Steve Buscemi, dies at 64

January 13, 2019 8:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Jo Andres, a filmmaker and choreographer married to actor Steve Buscemi, has died. She was 64.

Andres was married to Buscemi for more than three decades. Buscemi’s representative, Staci Wolfe, confirmed Andres’ death to The Associated Press on Sunday. Wolfe did not respond to questions about the date or cause of her death.

Andres was best known for her 1996 short film, “Black Kites,” which won several film festival awards. She and Buscemi married in 1987 and had one child together, Lucian, born in 1990.

Buscemi has starred in several films including “Reservoir Dogs, “Big Fish” and “The Big Lebowski.” He also starred in the HBO TV series, “The Sopranos.”

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris