Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum to join CNN

January 29, 2019 11:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum is joining CNN as a political commentator.

The cable network announced the move Tuesday. The former Tallahassee mayor ran for governor last year but narrowly lost to former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.

Despite his loss in the governor’s race, Gillum is among the young Democratic Party liberals who excited party activists nationally. Gillum hasn’t ruled out another run for office and has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School announced Gillum would be a 2019 resident fellow during the spring semester.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Florida’s ethics commission last Friday said there’s probable cause that Gillum violated the state’s ethics law but Gillum has insisted he’s done nothing wrong and is challenging the decision.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.