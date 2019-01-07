Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Former Republican Rep. Mia Love joining CNN as commentator

January 7, 2019 1:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The first black Republican woman in Congress is joining CNN as a commentator after being unseated by a Democratic challenger in November.

Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love of Utah tweeted Monday that she’ll offer a “different, principled and unleashed perspective” on the cable news network.

The announcement references her fiery concession speech, where she blasted Republicans for failing to truly embrace minority voters.

She also pushed back on President Donald Trump’s quip that “She gave me no love, and she lost.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

CNN tweeted that it was “thrilled” to welcome Love and newly retired Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois to the network.

Love was first elected in 2014 and served two terms in a suburban Salt Lake City district before her narrow loss.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument