GLAAD announces nominees for 30th annual media awards

January 25, 2019 10:15 am
 
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — GLAAD is honoring video games for the first time during its 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer advocacy group Friday announced 151 nominees in 27 categories for what the group says are fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

GLAAD says it added the video game category partly to “leverage the gaming community to grow LGBTQ acceptance.” The nominees are: Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset, Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and The Sims Mobile.

GLAAD removed “Bohemian Rhapsody” from consideration after an article in The Atlantic alleged predatory behavior by director Bryan Singer. Singer has denied the claims.

The award ceremonies take place March 28 in Los Angeles and May 4 in New York.

