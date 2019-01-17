Listen Live Sports

Grammys performers: Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae

January 17, 2019 11:42 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Album of the year nominees Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and Post Malone will perform at next month’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dan + Shay will also hit the stage at the Feb. 10 event. The Grammys will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Others battling Cardi B, Musgraves, Monae and Malone for album of the year are Drake, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. and the Kendrick Lamar-curated “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Lamar is the top contender with eight nominations, followed by Drake, who is up for seven awards. Carlile and Drake’s frequent collaborator, producer Boi-1Da, earned six nods, while Cardi B, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Maren Morris and Childish Gambino scored five nominations each.

