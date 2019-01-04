Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

January 4, 2019 10:04 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Colin Allred, D-Texas, Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., Max Rose, D-N.Y., and Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Karen Bass, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

